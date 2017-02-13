Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Declaration from President

CARSON CITY, NV Governor Brian Sandoval signed the attached letter to President Donald J. Trump on February 9, 2017 requesting that he declare a major disaster for the State of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between January 5 and January 14, 2017. The affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

