Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Decla...

Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Declaration from President

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

CARSON CITY, NV Governor Brian Sandoval signed the attached letter to President Donald J. Trump on February 9, 2017 requesting that he declare a major disaster for the State of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between January 5 and January 14, 2017. The affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb 5 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan 19 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,839,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC