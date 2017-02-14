Gov. Sandoval asks Trump for federal disaster declaration to help with flood recovery

Gov. Brian Sandoval has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a major disaster for the state of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between Jan. 5 and 14.The estimated damage from the flooding is nearly $15 million.The letter dated Feb. 9 notes that the affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

