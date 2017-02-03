Flood causes expensive damage at railroad museum
Carson City Manager Nick Marano said over 1,000 sandbags went down before crews ran out while diverting the flood's flow. Nevada museums division administrator Peter Barton said repairs will likely cost more than the state's $500,000 flood insurance deductible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC