EDITORIAL: Granting public employees ...

EDITORIAL: Granting public employees status unattainable for the mere common folk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Here we go again in Carson City with an effort to undermine open government and create an elite class of public employees who are afforded special protections unavailable to mere common folk. At issue are Senate Bills 6 and 79, which would allow various criminal justice officials to keep secret certain personal information in public databases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva... Fri Edwin Sandy Jordan 1
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Feb 5 Metal Phart 2
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan '17 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan '17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carson City County was issued at March 04 at 9:58PM PST

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC