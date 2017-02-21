Clean energy advocates rally to bring...

Clean energy advocates rally to bring attention to bills in the Nevada Legislature

Yesterday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Clean energy supporters hold up signs during a rally in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. "Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go," chanted a crowd of about 50 clean energy proponents who gathered in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Monday.

