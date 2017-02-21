Clean energy advocates rally to bring attention to bills in the Nevada Legislature
Clean energy supporters hold up signs during a rally in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. "Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go," chanted a crowd of about 50 clean energy proponents who gathered in front of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC