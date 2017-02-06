Big picture

Negotiating the Influence of Culture is on view through Mar. 17 at the OXS Gallery in the Nevada Arts Council office, 716 N. Carson St., Suite A, Carson City. The artist will give a talk in the gallery at 5:30 p.m. Mar. 2. "There's visual information that we can't explain that we inherit from culture," said Gig - pronounced "Jig" - Depio.

