7-year-old goes viral after telling Arkansas senator: Don't
Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton was asked by a 7-year-old at a recent town hall why he endorsed a border wall instead of more support for PBS Kids programming and national parks. Arkansas GOP Sen. Tom Cotton was asked by a 7-year-old at a recent town hall why he endorsed a border wall instead of more support for PBS Kids programming and national parks.
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Feb 5
|Metal Phart
|2
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan '17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
