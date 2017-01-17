Winter storm warning now in effect fo...

Winter storm warning now in effect for western Nevada

1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

National Weather Service meteorologists say another winter storm warning was in effect Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday for the greater Reno, Carson City and Minden area including the cities of Sparks, Gardnerville and Virginia City. Heavy snow is expected to impact western Nevada with 14 to 18 inches south through the Carson Valley and 1 to 2 feet in foothill areas including Virginia City.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carson City County was issued at January 22 at 9:19AM PST

