Warming Shelter in Carson City Opens ...

Warming Shelter in Carson City Opens Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

FISH with Carson City say the shelter at Fuji Park will be open from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. They say a shuttle will pick up people from in front of the FISH location at 138 E. Long Street in Carson City and to be ready at 5:45 pm. They say you can also go to Fuji Park directly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan 19 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,243,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC