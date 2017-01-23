Warming Shelter in Carson City Opens Tonight
FISH with Carson City say the shelter at Fuji Park will be open from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. They say a shuttle will pick up people from in front of the FISH location at 138 E. Long Street in Carson City and to be ready at 5:45 pm. They say you can also go to Fuji Park directly.
