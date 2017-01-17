Three Area McDonald's Restaurants to ...

Three Area McDonald's Restaurants to Host Fundraiser to Help Injured Employee

One McDonald's restaurant in Minden and two restaurants in Carson City on Tuesday will host a fundraiser for a severely injured employee from the Minden restaurant. Ashley Bursey was involved in a car crash on Thursday, December 29 on State Route 88 at Centerville.

