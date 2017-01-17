The Latest: NV Democrats will resist ...

The Latest: NV Democrats will resist private school vouchers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Latest on Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address and two-year budget proposal : Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address included a new announcement about Tesla Motors' plans to expand its operations in northern Nevada with more than 500 additional jobs. Sandoval told lawmakers during a joint session in Carson City Tuesday night that Tesla will expand the factory manufacturing lithium-ion batteries to power its electric cars to include the production of electric motors and gearboxes for its next car, the Model 3. Tesla currently has more than 1,000 full-time employees and 2,000 construction workers on site at the 5 million-square-foot "gigafactory" along U.S. Interstate 80 east of Reno-Sparks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 22 hr Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC