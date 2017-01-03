The Latest: Heavy Sierra snow raises flood concerns in Reno
The winter storm that dumped several feet of snow at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe is raising flood concerns along the Sierra's eastern front, including Reno, Sparks and the Carson City area. The National Weather Service says more than 6 feet of snow has fallen in the upper elevations of the Sierra since Sunday, including about 2 feet in the last two days.
