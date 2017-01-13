Tahoe Queen Scrapped Due to Fire Damage; Replacement to Come
The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August CARSON CITY, Nev. - Owners have decided that a popular paddle-wheel boat that carried Lake Tahoe sightseers for more than three decades will be scrapped due to damage from a fire last August.
