Tahoe Queen Scrapped Due to Fire Dama...

Tahoe Queen Scrapped Due to Fire Damage; Replacement to Come

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August The famous Tahoe Queen paddle boat will be dismantled after a destructive fire in August CARSON CITY, Nev. - Owners have decided that a popular paddle-wheel boat that carried Lake Tahoe sightseers for more than three decades will be scrapped due to damage from a fire last August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 7 hr Badlands 46
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,000,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC