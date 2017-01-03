States of Emergency Declared for Reno...

States of Emergency Declared for Reno, Sparks, Washoe County Ahead of Potential Flooding

Washoe County, and the Cities of Reno and Sparks have all declared a state of emergency ahead of potential area flooding this weekend. Earlier, Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and City of Reno held a joint briefing to discuss how the local entities are preparing for potential flooding and inclement weather.

