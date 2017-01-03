States of Emergency Declared for Reno, Sparks, Washoe County Ahead of Potential Flooding
Washoe County, and the Cities of Reno and Sparks have all declared a state of emergency ahead of potential area flooding this weekend. Earlier, Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and City of Reno held a joint briefing to discuss how the local entities are preparing for potential flooding and inclement weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC