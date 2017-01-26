State agency keeps worker behind the wheel despite 3 DUI arrests

A state agency that can suspend a cab or limo driver's license for drunken driving allowed one of its law enforcement officers to continue using a state vehicle - which he crashed earlier this month - despite three previous DUI arrests. Robert Reasoner, 36, of Reno, who supervises compliance enforcement investigators at the Nevada Transportation Authority, also apparently tried to use his state job to avoid one of the arrests, police records show.

