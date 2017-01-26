State agency keeps worker behind the ...

State agency keeps worker behind the wheel despite 3 DUI arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A state agency that can suspend a cab or limo driver's license for drunken driving allowed one of its law enforcement officers to continue using a state vehicle - which he crashed earlier this month - despite three previous DUI arrests. Robert Reasoner, 36, of Reno, who supervises compliance enforcement investigators at the Nevada Transportation Authority, also apparently tried to use his state job to avoid one of the arrests, police records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15) Jan 19 waste of time 2
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Jan 17 Dudley 47
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec '16 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC