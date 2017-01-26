State agency keeps worker behind the wheel despite 3 DUI arrests
A state agency that can suspend a cab or limo driver's license for drunken driving allowed one of its law enforcement officers to continue using a state vehicle - which he crashed earlier this month - despite three previous DUI arrests. Robert Reasoner, 36, of Reno, who supervises compliance enforcement investigators at the Nevada Transportation Authority, also apparently tried to use his state job to avoid one of the arrests, police records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC