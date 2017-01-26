Spirit in the sky

After 76 years sealed in a box in Carson City, the partially mummified remains of the oldest known Nevadan will be reburied with Native American ceremonies, allowing the ancient one's spirit to resume its journey into the next world. "I'm glad Spirit Cave Man is going home," said Melvin Brown, a Schurz artist of Paiute-Shoshone ancestry.

