Spirit in the sky
After 76 years sealed in a box in Carson City, the partially mummified remains of the oldest known Nevadan will be reburied with Native American ceremonies, allowing the ancient one's spirit to resume its journey into the next world. "I'm glad Spirit Cave Man is going home," said Melvin Brown, a Schurz artist of Paiute-Shoshone ancestry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec '16
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC