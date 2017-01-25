Plasma Etch, Inc. performing live pla...

Plasma Etch, Inc. performing live plasma cleaning demonstrations at MD&M West 2017

Carson City, NV Plasma Etch Inc, a leader in plasma treatment, will be providing live demonstrations of two of the company's most popular products to attendees at the Med Tech World MD&M West 2016 trade show. Company representatives will be giving demonstrations of the company's popular This is a great opportunity for medical design manufacturers to get their hands on a Plasma Wand or PE-50 plasma cleaner.

