Nevada Legislature set for fight about property tax law
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, watches votes tally on the big screen on the Senate floor on a proposal to help fund a football stadium and convention center improvements in Las Vegas during a special session at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
