Nevada lawmaker in favor of idea to remove McCarran statue from US Capitol
A statue of Patrick A. McCarran of Nevada, left, stands next to ones of Roger Williams of Rhode Island and John Hanson of Maryland near the entrance to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Aaron Ford, second from left, speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC