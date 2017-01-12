Nevada lawmaker in favor of idea to r...

Nevada lawmaker in favor of idea to remove McCarran statue from US Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A statue of Patrick A. McCarran of Nevada, left, stands next to ones of Roger Williams of Rhode Island and John Hanson of Maryland near the entrance to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Aaron Ford, second from left, speaks during a news conference discussing benefits for employment at the stadium project Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, at the Urban Chamber of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
News County answers flooding lawsuit Nov '16 Elaine 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC