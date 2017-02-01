NDOT: Continued Lane Closures Monday ...

NDOT: Continued Lane Closures Monday and Tuesday on I-80 to Repair Potholes

Friday Jan 27

NDOT says they will continue lane reductions on I-80 as they continue to repair flood related potholes starting on Monday. CARSON CITY, Nev.

