NDOC Deploys 260 Inmates to Help With...

NDOC Deploys 260 Inmates to Help With Flood Preparation

21 hrs ago

The Nevada Department of Corrections and Nevada Division of Forestry have deployed 11 fire crews to assist in preparation for possible flooding in Northern Nevada and California. The inmate crews, each made up of 24 minimum security inmates, are in route from Stewart Camp in Carson City, Tonopah, Ely and Three Lakes Valley Camp located approximately 30 miles north of Las Vegas.

