The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Warning for following rivers in California and Nevada - East Fork Carson River Below Markleeville affecting Alpine and Douglas Counties Carson River Near Carson City affecting Carson City, Churchill, Douglas and Lyon Counties The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Flood Warning for the Carson River near Carson City from late Sunday night to Tuesday evening, or until the warning is cancelled. * At 8:15 AM Friday the stage was 3.9 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.