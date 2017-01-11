More
The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City will be closed for approximately 10 days to clean up damage sustained during severe weather this week. Prison crews assisted with sandbagging the property on Tuesday, and diverted runoff around the museum property to avoid further damage as the storm continues this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC