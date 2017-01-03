Governor Brian Sandoval has directed non-essential State employees in Northwest Nevada region dealing with the inclement weather system and flooding and under a State of Emergency to stay home from work and off of the roadways on Monday, January 9, 2017. Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center will remain open and Veterans Court will be held at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at 650 Ferrari-McLeod Blvd., Reno 89512.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.