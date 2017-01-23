Las Vegas area unemployment rate inches down in December
Unemployment in the Las Vegas area fell to 5 percent in December, it's lowest in more than three years, the state reported today. There were an estimated 52,900 people without jobs, 1,300 fewer than December 2015, when the rate was 5.1 percent, according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|Jan 19
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC