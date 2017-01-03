Carson River Reaches Major Flood Stat...

Carson River Reaches Major Flood Status, at Approximately 11 Feet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTVN Reno

Carson City residents are waking up to a drier morning on Tuesday; however the Carson River has risen overnight to major flood status. The river is running fast and high, at approximately 11 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
News County answers flooding lawsuit Nov '16 Elaine 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Carson City County was issued at January 11 at 6:38AM PST

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC