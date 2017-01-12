Carson City Urges Drivers to be Cautious on Winter Damaged Roads
Carson City is taking the current break in winter weather to address the recovery process. Public Works is leading Damage Assessment teams, which are comprised of Public Works, Parks, Recreation & Open Space, Fire Department and State Division of Emergency Management assessors to evaluate the damage inflicted across the city.
