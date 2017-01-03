Carson City Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help Locating Missing Woman
Authorities say they are looking for 34-year-old Lindsey Nelson who was reported missing by friends and family. They say she has been entered into NCIC out of Carson City, Nevada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
