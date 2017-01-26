Carson City Sheriff Seeks Information on Residential Burglaries
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's help to report suspicious activity due to three residential burglaries that happened during the day over the last few weeks. Officers say the first one occurred on Friday, January 17 in the area of Long Street and Mountain Street.
