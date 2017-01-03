Carson City Sheriff Seeks Female Susp...

Carson City Sheriff Seeks Female Suspected of Credit Card Fraud

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they are asking for the public's help in identifying a female who is suspected of multiple counts of Credit Card Fraud and Commercial Burglary. Officers say the unknown female entered the El Centro Market in Carson City, NV on several occasions in November and December of 2016 and purchased merchandise with fraudulent credit cards.

