Bridge Music Rings in New Year by Signing Dove Award-Nominated Songwriter
Contact: Morgan Canclini, 817-944-1071 NASHVILLE, Jan. 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Nashville-based music company Bridge Music announces the signing of Contemporary Christian songwriter and musician Adam Palmer to their expanding roster of songwriters and artists. Palmer is best known for his collaboration with CCM group I Am They.
