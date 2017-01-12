Blizzard continues at Tahoe, floods i...

Blizzard continues at Tahoe, floods in northern Nevada

Wednesday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A blizzard warning remains in effect at Lake Tahoe and some unexpected rain has prompted more flooding in parts of northern Nevada, including Reno, Sparks and Carson City. Another half-foot or more of snow is in the forecast Wednesday at Tahoe, where more than 3 feet already has fallen and the avalanche danger remains high.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carson City County was issued at January 12 at 3:58PM PST

