3.8 earthquake strikes near Hawthorne...

3.8 earthquake strikes near Hawthorne, Nev.

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 14 miles from Hawthorne, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:17 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free-Running and Parkour Request Dec 26 Niaimani 2
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec '16 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov '16 Danny 1
News County answers flooding lawsuit Nov '16 Elaine 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Carson City County was issued at January 12 at 3:58PM PST

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC