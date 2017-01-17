2 Nevada prison inmates die at hospitals
John Moxley, serving a prison term of 30 years to life in the death of his 2-year-old son, has died at a Las Vegas hospital, according to the state Department of Corrections. Moxley, 53, had been imprisoned at the High Desert State Prison until his admission to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he died today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nuisance workshop prompts four-hour discussion (Nov '15)
|19 hr
|waste of time
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|47
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec '16
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC