Stormy Christmas Weekend Forecast

Thursday Dec 22

Our next winter storm will impact both the Sierra and the valley floor Friday and Saturday with some of the snow being heavy at times. While we have a decent chance for snow in Reno, the majority of the snow will fall in the mountains, with snowfall rates reaching one to three inches per hour at times.

