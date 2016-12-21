Sheriff's Log
At 8:41 a.m., Johnnie Erwin, 25, of Markleeville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and petit larceny after deputies responded to reports of an abandoned trailer at Moffitt Park. At the same incident, Chelsee Guerrero, 21, of Markleeville, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of marijuana.
