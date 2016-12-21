Remote Nevada quakes could have been a disaster
A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada early Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been centered beneath a big city, a leading expert said Wednesday. The first of two magnitude-5.7 quakes that began shortly after midnight and a third that registered 5.5 resulted in no injuries or reports of significant damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Mon
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC