Petition circulators might be required to be trained on Nevada law
Those conducting drives to get Nevada residents to register to vote or to gather signatures for initiative petitions are often giving out wrong information, a state panel was told Monday. Wayne Thorley, chief of elections in the Secretary of State's Office, said those involved don't know Nevada law or are applying it incorrectly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov 25
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Oct '16
|Joseph
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC