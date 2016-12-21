Pet Adoptions Increase During Christmas Season
The Nevada Humane Society is seeing a spike in dog and cat adoptions, with Christmas just a few days away. As part of the "Home For The Holidays" program, the organization is hoping to find homes for 1,200 pets in Carson City and Reno.
