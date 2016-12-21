Nevada regulators mull new wagering a...

Nevada regulators mull new wagering account rules

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A gambler plays a Wheel of Fortune slot machine during Lucky Dragon's grand opening celebration, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Allowing bettors to have one wagering account for all forms of gambling in Nevada - sports betting, online poker and slots - was the focus of a Nevada Gaming Control Board workshop on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel... Dec 6 Extreme Air Duct 1
Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars... Nov 25 Danny 1
News County answers flooding lawsuit Nov '16 Elaine 1
Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Who should be President? Nov '16 ruth ann 1
Free-Running and Parkour Request Oct '16 Joseph 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Carson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carson City Forum Now

Carson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Carson City, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC