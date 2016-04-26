Nevada changes inmate programs for post-prison success
In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmates work together to sow sagebrush seeds that will be grown this summer and planted in the fall at the prison in Carson City, Nev. Nevada prisons are going to start planning for their inmates' successful release back into society on the first day they get into prison, rather than waiting for the end of their sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC