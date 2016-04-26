Nevada changes inmate programs for po...

Nevada changes inmate programs for post-prison success

Tuesday Dec 27

In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmates work together to sow sagebrush seeds that will be grown this summer and planted in the fall at the prison in Carson City, Nev. Nevada prisons are going to start planning for their inmates' successful release back into society on the first day they get into prison, rather than waiting for the end of their sentences.

