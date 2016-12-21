Member of UNLV's Special Collections is only book conservator in Nevada
Michael Frazier, conservator at UNLV Special Collections, is tasked with preservation and conservation of collection at Lied Library at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. His lab includes hand tools that are similar to the ones used centuries ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free-Running and Parkour Request
|Dec 26
|Niaimani
|2
|Carpet Cleaning Services is Now in Tahoe to Hel...
|Dec 6
|Extreme Air Duct
|1
|Looking for pictures of bandanna drive inn Cars...
|Nov '16
|Danny
|1
|County answers flooding lawsuit
|Nov '16
|Elaine
|1
|Carson City Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Who should be President?
|Nov '16
|ruth ann
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC