Man Arrested in Carson City After Standoff With Police

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says around 11:00 p.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the 4000 block of Pheasant Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, a female subject exited the house, but a male subject refused to come out.

