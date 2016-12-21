I-580 Pushes Westward Toward Lake Tahoe
The new stretch of I-580 will connect Carson City, the state's capital, to the interstate system and provide shorter commute times for motorists. Over the past several years, the Nevada Department of Transportation has been lengthening I-580 W from Reno towards Lake Tahoe approximately 37 mi.
