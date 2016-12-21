Constitution elocution: Students show civics chops at We the People
Silverado High School competed in the "We the People" competition Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at Valley High School and was one of nine schools advancing to the state finals in February. Ryan Crosby, a student who graduated from Mojave High School in 2015, startled people when he said, "We the People saved my life."
