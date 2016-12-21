Carson City's Dean Heller says he'll seek re-election to Senate in 2018
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he'll run for re-election to the Senate in 2018 rather than running for governor. "My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love.
