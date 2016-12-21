Carson City Sheriff: Seeks Runaway Teen
The Sheriff's Office says they are seeking 16-year-old, Janae Angel who was reported as a runaway teen on Friday, December 9, 2016. Officials say Angel might be with people she met on Facebook.
