Carson City Sheriff: Seeks Runaway Teen

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KTVN Reno

The Sheriff's Office says they are seeking 16-year-old, Janae Angel who was reported as a runaway teen on Friday, December 9, 2016. Officials say Angel might be with people she met on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

