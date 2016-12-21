Carson City Sheriff: Searching for Suspects in Burglary at Vapor Store
On Wednesday, December 21, the sheriff's office says that two unknown suspects broke into the Butts Out Vapor Store at 2200 East William Street in Carson City. Officers say the suspects smashed the glass of the display cabinets and stole an undisclosed amount of vaping equipment and supplies.
