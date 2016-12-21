97 mph wind in Sierra; 2,400 without ...

97 mph wind in Sierra; 2,400 without power in Reno

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Brandon Sun

Winds are gusting to nearly 100 mph over the ridgetops of the Sierra Nevada, downing power lines in the Reno area and slowing traffic ahead of a major winter storm off the Pacific. A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday around Lake Tahoe, where 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected at the upper elevations.

