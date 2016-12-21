97 mph wind in Sierra; 2,400 without power in Reno
Winds are gusting to nearly 100 mph over the ridgetops of the Sierra Nevada, downing power lines in the Reno area and slowing traffic ahead of a major winter storm off the Pacific. A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Friday around Lake Tahoe, where 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected at the upper elevations.
