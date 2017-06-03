Thanks to Farmers Branch friends, this college grad who wasn't supposed to live past 10 has a future
It's improbable that they should be here, and yet here they are, in a living room in Coppell, encircled by red and black balloons and a joy of their own making. The man of the hour is graduate Ryan Dant, who at 29 has a girlfriend, a future and, as of last month, a degree from the University of Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|neighbor
|1,704
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|8 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|15 hr
|Dal
|1
|Testing
|Fri
|PlanoGal
|2
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dallas886
|53
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,798
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|1,510
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC