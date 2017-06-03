Thanks to Farmers Branch friends, thi...

Thanks to Farmers Branch friends, this college grad who wasn't supposed to live past 10 has a future

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

It's improbable that they should be here, and yet here they are, in a living room in Coppell, encircled by red and black balloons and a joy of their own making. The man of the hour is graduate Ryan Dant, who at 29 has a girlfriend, a future and, as of last month, a degree from the University of Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr neighbor 1,704
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 8 hr Large farts 190
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 15 hr Dal 1
Testing Fri PlanoGal 2
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Fri Dallas886 53
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,798
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,510
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at June 03 at 8:12PM CDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Carrollton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC